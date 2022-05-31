Fijiana hoping for more Fiji home games

The Chicken Rooster Fijiana Drua hopes to host more Super W games in Fiji next season.

Fijiana Drua Assistant Coach Mike Legge says being away from friends and family was a major struggle for the team last season.

Legge adds they’re looking forward to playing at home in front of Fijian supporters.

“I think from what I understand maybe two, but that has to be confirmed, but we definitely know we are going to get some home games this year.”

The team is back in camp preparing for the Oceania Competition and the big one, which is the World Cup.