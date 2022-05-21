Fijiana hammers South Africa, through to Cup quarter-finals

Reapi Uluinasau [File Photo]

The Fijiana 7s team strolled its way to the Toulouse 7s Cup quarter-finals following a nine-try romp.

Fijiana hammered South Africa 59-0 in their last pool match.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side scored four converted tries in the first half for a 28-0 at halftime.

Sesenieli Donu had the first say, escaping a tackle on the outside to dot down Fiji’s first.

Raijeli Daveua was instrumental setting up two tries, the first to Verenaisi Ditavutu and the second to Lavena Cavuru who converted all four tries.

Fijiana was in almost immediately in second 14, with Daveua again having a hand at the ruck with Reapi Uluinasau being the beneficiary.

Ana Maria Naimasi secured back-to-back tries in a three minute interval to shoot her record up to 50 tries in the World Series.

Winger Alowesi Nakoci added the icing on the cake with Fijiana’s ninth try at the hooter.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s men will face France at 12.34am tomorrow.