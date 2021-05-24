Fijiana go down to Wallaroos

The Wallaroos defeated the Rooster Chicken Fijiana side 36-19 in its second international test match at Suncorp Stadium this evening.

Fiji kicked off to a positive start but the Australians proved too strong surprising the Fijian defense throughout the match.

The Wallaroos made the first call as it was awarded a penalty try after Ivania Wong tried to break the Fijian defensive line but was cut short as Roela Radiniyavuni deliberately tapped the ball, landing her a yellow card.

With only 14 players, Fiji tried to regain itself and played smart rugby, using power on its forwards to land Vika Matarugu a try in the 4th minute with a successful conversion from Vitalina Naikore.

Australia was back on the attack getting the ball out wide with a series of passes.



[Source: rugby.com.au]

Mahalia Murphy made her 7th try in the test after sliding past two Fijian defenders to dot at the corner with an unsuccessful conversion in the 13th minute and Wallaroos recorded another try after a loose ball was picked up by the hosts giving Pauline Rasabale a chance to score in the 21st minute with a successful conversion.

Matarugu went in for her second try, after Fiji’s successful effort in the attack.

Fiji did not give up easily as it stayed with the ball for a good four minutes in the Wallaroos’ five-meter line before Matarugu was able to breakthrough.

Naikore made no mistake with the conversion.

The Wallaroos managed to score another try before the game went into half-time.

Liz Patu fought her way over the line after patient play to score below the bar and a successful conversion put the scores 26-14 at half-time.

It took a while for both teams to try and dot a try in the second spell, but it was Fiji who managed to play smart rugby for a try.

The Fijian attack pressed hard from the centre to land a pass to Talei Wilson who sped out wide for a try at the corner, Naikore could not kick the conversion.

Australia extend its lead in the 61st minute securing the ball from the line-out and maintained the possession to let Ashley Marsters who came off the bench secure the try.

Captain Shannon Parry scored another try for the Wallaroos just 10 minutes to full time after great support play from the Australian side.

Fiji’s efforts to try and make another failed as Wallaroos had the final say defeating Fijiana 36-19.

Fijiana flyhalf Merewalesi Rokouno says the side tried its best but Australia proved to be stronger.

“We slacked on our defense where we had to get back in the game. Our combination went down abit, we tried to pick up in the next few minutes but the Aussies came on hard but we thank them for the great game, this evening.”

This is Fiji’s final test match as they will return to prepare for the World Cup later this year.