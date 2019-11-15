Home

Fijiana go down to Maple Leafs

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
February 1, 2020 4:54 pm
Canada's Bianca Farella drives through the Fiji defense on day one of the HSBC Sydney Sevens 2020 women's competition.

The Fiji Airways Fijiana has gone down to Canada 20-14 in the women’s division at the Sydney Sevens in Australia.

After having stunned USA 19-14 in the first match, the Fijiana started on a high through Roela Raidiniyavuni.

The Maple Leafs got their tries through Ghislaine Landry, Biance Farella, Charity Williams and Keyara Wardley.

Article continues after advertisement
Fiji’s Roela Radiniyavuni races away from the Canada defense for a try on day one of the HSBC Sydney Sevens 2020 women’s competition.

Alowesi Nakoci’s try had got Fiji to within a point of Canada deep in the second half but the Saiasi Fuli coached side could not keep up as a mistake from the restart gave Canada a chance to wrap up the game.

Canada did not have it all it’s way as Fiji again showed glimpses of brilliance but the heat coupled with fatigue also proved to be the nemesis for the Fijian women.

Fiji’s next game is at 9.45am tomorrow against Brazil.

