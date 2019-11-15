Rugby
Young Seniyasi leads Fiji to 5th place
February 2, 2020 2:43 pm
Fijiana have ended the 2020 HSBC Sydney 7s tournament on a high after they beat England in the 5th place play off.
Fiji Airways Fijiana skipper Tokasa Seniyasi led from the front as the side finished fifth at the Sydney 7s in Australia.
The young skipper scored a try as Fiji beat England 17-5.
Other tries for Fiji were scored by Lavenia Tinai and Luisa Tisolo.
Seniyasi was the orchestrator and can be rated amongst the best who featured in the tournament.
The fifth finish was also a great achievement for Seniyasi who led the team for the first time.