Fijiana finish 11th in LA 7s

[ Source : Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side has finished 11th in the Los Angeles 7s after defeating Spain 40-7.

The Saiasi Fuli-coached side led 19-0 at halftime after tries to Maria Rokotusiga, Ilisapeci Delaiwau and Heleina Young.

Fiji scored three more tries in the second spell to Meredani Qoro, Vani Buleki and a second try to Young to complete their

Article continues after advertisement

LA 7s campaign on a high note.

Meanwhile, the Fiji men’s side will take on World Series leaders Argentina in the 5th place playoff at 11:58am today.