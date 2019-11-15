Fijiana emerge as Wallaroos' Test option, Gill leaves Lyon

Fijiana has emerged as one of the top prospects to face the Wallaroos should international rugby resume in 2020.

The Wallaroos had announced three Tests for 2020, two against the Black Ferns and also a July clash with Canada.

There were also plans for the Wallaroos to play further Tests against the USA and Canada later in the year as Rugby Australia looked to expand the

Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby have both expressed their desire to be able to play trans-Tasman Tests later this year as part of a travel bubble and the Wallaroos are expected to be part of those plans.

Australia also has a close relationship with Fiji and Rugby Australia’s head of women’s rugby Jilly Collins said talks were underway about the possibility of taking on Fijiana in 2020 should restrictions permit.

Fijiana have qualified for the 2021 Rugby World Cup and also travelled to Australia earlier this year for exhibition games against the Waratahs and Reds women’s sides.

[rugby.com.au]