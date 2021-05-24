Home

Rugby

Fijiana Drua’s historic win is a legacy: Sorovaki

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 24, 2022 5:04 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua’s historic win is a legacy in its own right and sets the standard for all young girls and budding rugby players to aspire towards.

These were the comments made by Fiji Rugby Union’s Operations Manager, Sale Sorovaki adding that the Fijiana Drua’s grit saw them win all their games.

“For them to come out without a loss, it shows the resilience of the team and also the coaching team which includes Senirusi Seruvakula, Inoke Male and Mike Legge and also the support staff that are behind them. It is history in the making.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sorovaki is confident that following the Fijiana Drua’s performance in the past months, interested parties and clubs are likely to approach them.


Sale Sorovaki

The FRU Operations Manager adds that this win will motivate a lot of young girls to consider rugby as a career path.

