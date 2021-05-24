Fijiana Druaback home after winning Super W

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana side is back home after winning the Super W competition and taking part in the two test series with Japan and the Wallaroos.

Family, friends and fans gathered at the Nadi International Airport today to welcome the champions back and show their support.

In their first season, the Fijiana Drua, a late inclusion in the Super W amid the challenges of COVID-19, caused an explosion in women’s rugby in Fiji as they beat the defending champions Waratahs 32-26 in a pulsating final.

Article continues after advertisement

Drua captain Bitila Tawake says the 3 month journey has been amazing and they also have learnt a lot.

Tawake says for now its family time before they start preparing for the World Cup and other international tests.

“So happy to be back home back to training in the next couple of weeks but more excited to get back with our families.”

Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says he is just impressed with what the team has achieved, given the limited resources and time they had.

“Very proud with all of them, a lot of them they stepped up and more than half of them just started playing rugby last year and this year and playing against teams that have been consistent and playing every year.”

The team is expected to go on a break before they hit the ground running again for the Oceania Competition and the big one, which is the World Cup.