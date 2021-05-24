Fijiana Drua youngster overcomes heart disease

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua lock, Doreen Narokete thought her blooming rugby career was going to be short-lived.

This is after she was diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease.

The 19-year-old from Tavuki in Kadavu was disappointed thinking that she would never play rugby or any other form of sport again.

Article continues after advertisement

However, with the support of her parents, she took on RHD as a challenge to soar high and inspire young girls to strive for their goals no matter the hurdles they face.

Speaking from Seattle, USA, Doreen’s mother, Torika Narokete says her daughter’s journey wasn’t always all smooth sailing.

“She had RHD but regardless of that, it didn’t stop her. She kept going to all the training in Togalevu. Being away from her I was really worried because of the training but she kept moving forward.”

Her father Ratu Kiniviliame Narokete couldn’t be more proud of his daughter.

He says they’ve been through a lot since she started playing rugby in 2020.

Narokete was always vocal about her passion for rugby and her parents saw first-hand the talent she has.

Before joining Nadi Aviators, Striders, Suva Rugby, Fijiana 7s and Fijiana Drua, Narokete started her sporting career playing touch rugby and was part of the 2019 World Cup team at the age of 16.

The Fijiana Drua lock will be in action this Saturday against the Force at 1pm.

After this the Fijian Drua plays the Force at 3.35pm and you can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.