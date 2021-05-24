Home

Rugby

Fijiana Drua win was exceptional: PM

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 24, 2022 10:32 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has commended the splendid performance by the Rooster Chicken Fijana Drua following their win against the Waratahs.

Bainimarama thanked the Fijiana Drua for the perfect end to their perfect season.

He says all Fijians know this was an exceptional win adding that the level of rugby played by the Fijiana Drua was at another level.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have never seen rugby played by women that good one of the members of the opposition team, later on, said they were playing 7 a side in 80 minutes and I think that’s true. When you watch the girls play it was played at a fast pace and that is something that I have never seen before in rugby.”

Bainimarama says the final was entertaining to watch and many people including himself are still celebrating their win.

“It will be a while before we finish this celebration but I continuously said that if the government supports our athletes they will come up with moments we will never forget. The wins in the Olympics, this one, wonderful game played by our girls.”

The Prime Minister also took time to acknowledge the hard work put in by the coaching staff and the continued support from the respective sponsors.

He says the Fijiana Drua team has given every Fijian especially our young girls a glimpse of our highest potential.

Bainimarama has also wished the Fijian Drua team well in their upcoming test matches against Japan and the Wallaroos.

