MINI BUDGET
Rugby

Fijiana Drua to play Waratahs in Super W final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 15, 2022 8:15 am
[Source: 7 News.co.au]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua’s Super W final opponent next week has been confirmed.

Our Drua will play defending champions Waratahs as part of Super Rugby Pacific Super Round at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

The Waratahs scored six tries as they thrashed the Reds 36-0 last night and will get a chance to avenge their first-ever loss in the Super W Final.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijiana Drua Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has revealed to FBC Sports that he’s got his matchday 23 confirmed and they run together on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Drua turned on the style to snap the Waratahs’ 21-match unbeaten streak with a 29-10 win in their top-of-the-table clash on the Gold Coast earlier this month.

You can watch the Super W final LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports at 4pm next Saturday.

