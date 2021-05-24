Home

Fijiana Drua to face Melbourne Rebels in season debut

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 22, 2022 3:23 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

The Fijiana Drua will debut against the Melbourne Rebels in its first Super W outing next Saturday.

The Fijiana will join the five Australian clubs as part of the expanded competition.

The Drua will play five matches in the regular season with a total of 12 doubleheaders.

Article continues after advertisement

The top three teams will then progress to the finals with the minor premiers heading straight to the Grand Final on April 24th, joined by the winner of the elimination final on April 14th.

The season will kick off with the Western Force hosting the Queensland Reds in a double-header this Friday.

This will be followed by the Melbourne Rebels hosting Fijiana Drua’s inaugural Buildcorp Super W on Saturday the 5th of March.

The Brumbies and four-time defending champions NSW Waratahs finish off the round as part of a double-header.

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Andy Marinos says Super W will be bigger and more exciting, providing a platform to develop, showcase and celebrate the elite female talent.


[Source: Fiji Rugby]

