Fijiana Drua squad named, 9 debutants

Nine new players have been named in the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua 42-member squad for the 2023 Super W season.

With 15 players retained, the Drua is looking to retain its Super Rugby title with a solid pack.

Maria Narara, Emily Taylor, Laisa Vosa, Ana Tuimasi, Nunia Uluilakeba, Naomi Ratudrisi, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Sera Baletini and Losana Bainivalu are the nine new players.

Fiji Rugby Chief Executive John O’Connor says the team consists of local players who have been actively training during the off-season and those who were scouted during the women’s provincial competition last year.

O’Connor says they are now focused on the players involved in local competitions and will consider opportunities for the overseas-based players in January.

The players will commence DTE in the respective Fiji Rugby High-Performance Centers from next week on Monday and Tuesday.

O’Connor adds the responsibility is on the coaches and players to train and prepare a strong side.

The 2023 Super W season kicks off on 24th March.

The Fijiana Drua play their first match against ACT Brumbies on the 25th of March.