Fijiana Drua squad for Super W named

Some current and former national reps are in the Fijiana Drua fifteens squad for the Super W in Australia.

Included in the squad are former Fijiana 7s reps Rusila Tamoi, Raijieli Uluinayau, Akosita Ravato, Roela Radiniyavuni, and 2016 Olympians Jiowana Sauto and Timaima Ravisa.

The 32 member squad has been published on Rugby Australia’s website alongside other teams like the Waratahs, Reds, Force and Brumbies.

Fijiana 15s skipper Sereima Leweniqila, Joma Rubuti, Merewalesi Rokouono, Ema Adivitaloga, and Vitalina Naikore are the other familiar names in the squad.

The Fijiana Drua was officially confirmed to be part of Australia’s Super W competition this afternoon.

Rugby Australia released a statement saying the side will be based in Australia for the entirety of the competition.

Fijiana Drua Super W squad

Bitila Sigani Tawake, Merevesi Fuga Ofakimalino, Teresia Tinanivalu, Livia Naidei, Rusila Tamoi, Joma Bulou Serailisoni Rubuti, Reijieli Sau Uluinayau, Sereima Dibula Leweniqila, Roela Radiniyavuni, Merewalesi Rokouono, Temalesi Dilailo Sigarara, Litiana Adivolasiga Lawedrau, Melaia Werei Maganatabu, Vika Matanatabu, Vitalina Naikore, Vika Matarugu, Mereoni Vonosere Namositava, Karalaini Naisewa, Keleni Marawa, Doreen Mere Karamatana Narokete, Ema Adivitaloga, Akosita Tiva Ravato, Torika Semo Vakalala, Jade Tayla Coates, Talei Marama Vuikaba Kidd, Raijieli Victoria Laqeretabua, Leonie Jane Burnes, Jiowana Bulaoca Sauto, Timaima Rosi Lulutai Ravisa, Ro Silo Veiyalaiwai Togotogorua, Kolora Rosi Lomani.