Rugby

Fijiana Drua Skipper from eight to prop

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 6:21 am

Fijiana Drua Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has made some interesting and tactical changes to the team’s second Super W clash against Queensland Reds tomorrow.

Seruvakula made some positional changes to the forward pack.

Captain Bitila Tawake who was at number eight against the Rebels shifts to loose head prop.

Article continues after advertisement

One of the two props from last week Vika Matarugu moves to hooker.

Jiowana Sauto who wore the number two jersey in the first round and also scored a try has been given the nod as a blindside flanker.

There’s a new midfield combination in former Rebels player Vani Arei at inside centre and England based Raijieli Laqeretabua in the 13 jumper.

The two wingers Kolora Lomani and Vitalina Nakore switch sides this weekend while Roela Radiniyavuni remains at fullback and Raijieli Uluinayau starts at halfback ahead of Rusila Tamoi.

The Fijiana takes on Queensland Reds at 6pm tomorrow at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia and you can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.

