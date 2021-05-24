Fijiana Drua ready for Tahs

After two rounds of Super W, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua are at the top of the standings.

The Drua has recorded two consecutive wins, therefore, sit at the top with 10 points.

Also with 10 points is New South Wales Waratahs who have also not lost a game in Super W.

Drua will be in for a tough competition this weekend as it gears up to face the Warratahs.

Captain Bitila Tawake says last weekend’s win gave a boost to the girls to push harder.

Roela Radiniyavuni who starred in the match against the Reds was also commended by the captain.

“Roela she’s definitely a good player, she’s leading the backs coming off with the attack and we’re definitely looking forward to the Warratahs game.”

The Fijiana Drua is set to face the Tahs Women on Friday at 12 pm.

You can catch the live action of this match on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play Western Force next at 3.35 pm at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday.

Fijian Drua is in 9th place on the points standing with 5 points ahead of Highlanders, Rebels and Moana Pasifika.

Brumbies lead the points table with 18 points.

You can catch the live-action of the next Fijian Drua match LIVE on FBC Sports.