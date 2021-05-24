Fijiana Drua ready for historic Super W showdown

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua is counting down the hours to the historic Super W final showdown against the Waratahs at AAMI Park in Melbourne tomorrow.

Each one of these women will be creating her story, turning a last-minute invite into a package of surprises for so many.

One of the players gunning to give Fiji its first-ever Super W title is 2016 Fijiana 7s Olympic rep Timaima Ravisa.

Article continues after advertisement



Timaima Ravisa [Source: Fiji Rugby]

The former Striders and rugby league player says it has been a long but special journey as the Drua is reaching its goal.

“It’s an honor to be part of this team and to be with these amazing ladies and to be part of the family is just incredible. The journey so far has been tough for them not playing for three years back in Fiji and just to be here and reaching this level of rugby is just awesome and there are no words that can describe the feeling I have right now for these girls”.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Their achievement has no doubt turned many heads and forward Vika Matarugu says even their own families were surprised.

“Our families and friends didn’t expect us to be here, they told us that they didn’t imagine us to be here and all we tell them is that it was just God’s will that we are here.”



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Captain Bitila Tawake says team work is the main focus for this game.

“Coming in new in this competition and straight to the grand-final is something big for the girls, it’s a big achievement but everyone has to work hard.”



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Senirusi Seruvakula and his women have broken many barriers and set standards that will no doubt inspire more young girls in Fiji.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Tomorrow’s clash kicks off at 4pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.