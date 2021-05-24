Fijiana Drua named for final showdown

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua has confirmed a power-pack for the Super W grand-final aiming to end the season in an unbeaten run on Saturday.

A few changes have been made to the side, with Vika Matarugu coming into the start in the front-row at hooker.

Merevesi Ofakimalino is joined in the second row by Jade Coates as Karalaini Naisewa and Ema Adivitaloga slot into flanker alongside Sereima Leweniqila.

Article continues after advertisement

Kolora Lomani re-joins the side for the decider, sliding in on the wing as Younis Bese will come off the bench.

Rejiele Uluinayau and Sera Seini Ravatude are amongst the new faces on the bench.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Twitter]

Last Phase of the championship. The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua is tough at work in Melbs. #duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/xENRgEKcHK — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) April 21, 2022

Fijiana Drua squad: Joma Rubuti, Vika Matarugu, Bitila Tawake, Jade Coates, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Karalaini Naisewa, Ema Adivitaloga, Sereima Leweniqila, Rusila Tamoi, Merewalesi Rokouono, Vitalina Naikore, Roela Radiniyavuni, Raijieli Laqeretabua, Kolora Lomani, Timaima Ravisa

Reserves: Keleni Marawa, Mereoni Naositava, Sera Seini Ravatude, Akosita Ravato, Teresia Tinanivalu, Rejiele Uluinayau, Vani Arei, Younis Bese

Fijiana Drua will face Warratahs Women at 4pm at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

You can catch the live action on FBC Sports.