Fijiana Drua match Live on FBC Sports

The good news keeps on coming for rugby fans as you will not only watch the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua but the Fijiana Drua LIVE in action as well this weekend.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has today confirmed that it will air the historical Fijiana Drua’s first Super W match in Melbourne LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The Fijiana will take on Melbourne Rebels at 5:30pm on Saturday.

The delayed coverage of the Super W clash between Western Force and Queensland Reds will be shown at 3:30pm before the Fijiana match.

After beating the Reds in a warm-up match recently, Fijiana Drua captain Bitila Tawake says they’re ready.

“We just going to bring our A-game on Saturday and we’re not gonna say much about them but everyone’s putting their hands up like making the first 15 is a big thing”.

While the Fijiana gets ready for its Super W debut, the Fijian Drua will introduce two new players off the bench tomorrow in Josh Vuta and Jona Mataiciwa.

The duo was brought in as backline cover, while it’s a long-awaited return for Teti Tela, who is only the second player in the squad presently with Super Rugby experience.

Our Fijian Drua faces the Rebels at 8.45pm tomorrow at Sunshine Coast Stadium and it will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Also tomorrow, Moana Pasifika meets the Crusaders at 6:05 pm and Force takes on Reds at 11 pm.

Three games will be played on Saturday starting with the Blues and Chiefs at 3:35 pm followed by the Hurricanes and Highlanders at 6:05 pm before Brumbies face Waratahs at 8:45 pm.