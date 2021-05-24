Fijiana Drua fired up for maiden voyage

Like the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, the Fijiana Drua will carve its own history when it runs out for its maiden Super W outing on Saturday in Australia.

This is another historic achievement for Fiji rugby and a step forward in elevating women’s rugby in the country.

The Fijiana Drua made up of majority of locally groomed players fired a warning shot in a warm-up match, defeating the Reds 34-20.

Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says the team is excited to play against some of the best in the competition.

“The girls are doing everything right in camp and we are just polishing our moves and game pattern before we fly out on Saturday morning to Melbourne.”

Seruvakula says they will tighten up a few areas in the next few days.

“Mainly on our set-piece, on our lineouts and scrum. During our line-out there has to be a lot of urgency in reflecting to our calls, to defend that line-out and have a clean ball from the hooker. Also in our scrum we need to hold them because a lot of these Australian teams are very big compared to our girls.”

The Fijiana Drua faces the Rebels on Saturday at 5.30pm in round one of Super W.