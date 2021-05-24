Fijiana Drua expects tough Rebels outfit

The Fijiana Drua will be put to the test this afternoon in its maiden Super W season.

The Senirusi Seruvakula coached side is up against the Rebels, a team made up of professional rugby players.

There’s already a lot of noise surrounding the Drua after they upset the Reds in a trial match two weeks ago but Seruvakula says this first game will determine their way in the competition.

“It’s going to be tough playing against them as they’re fully professional players. For us, we just have to look at ourselves as this game will give us a lot of learning to go forward to the rest of the season.”

The team is captained by Bitila Tawake with the likes of sevens Olympic bronze medalist Roela Radiniyavuni, 2016 Olympians Jiowana Sauto and Timaima Ravisa also in the mix.

Fijiana Drua takes on the Rebels at 5.30pm and you can watch it live and free on FBC Sports on Walesi.

Also today, the Brumbies face the Waratahs at 6.15pm.