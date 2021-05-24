Home

Rugby

Fijiana Drua determined to end on a high

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 9, 2022 1:32 pm

Heading into its final pool match of the Super W competition, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua are determined to finish against the Brumbies on a high.

The Fijiana Drua sits firmly on top of the ladder with 20 points and has already booked a place in the final which is scheduled to take place on the 23rd of April.

Captain Bitila Tawake says they want to give their A game and will not settle for less.

Article continues after advertisement

Tawake adds the girls in camp are in high spirits and are comfortable with securing another win tonight.

“It means everything to the girls, coming home and sacrificing so much and making the top spot for the Super W game is something that is a great achievement for everyone.”

The Fijiana Drua takes on Brumbies at 7pm on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Afterwards, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play the Brumbies at 9.45pm.

 

