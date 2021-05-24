Fijiana Drua creates history

History has been created as the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua recorded its first victory in the Super W grand finale against Waratahs at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Two yellow cards did not stop the Fijiana from winning 32-26 displaying the Fijian style of rugby.

Vitalina Naikore soared in the corner for the first try of the match from a loose ball in the Tahs lineout.

Merewalesi Rokouno stole the ball and with a series of passes across the ground ended in Naikoro’s hands who did not think twice running for a first try.

Rokouno curled the ball too far and missed the post for the conversion.

Warratahs ended Fiji’s victory triumph just four minutes after as Natalie Delamare made a statement at the corner, the side failed to make a conversion as both tied 5-all.

Fijiana Drua extended its lead in the 28th minute as try-scoring machine Roela Radiniyavuni broke the pressure from the Waratahs defense to score from close range. Rokouno again failed at the conversion.

Fiji made sure it was able to stamp its mark in this match creating a lot of opportunities and not giving way to the Tahs women.

A perfectly weighted kick from Rokouno outside the 22 allowed Kolora Lomani to score another try.

Naikore does the business as the conversion attempt is successful.

Just a minute before the half-time whistle blew, the Tahs had the final say as its maul pushed over the try-line as Natalie Delamere scored.

Warratahs made the first call in the second half as it maul march its way over the white wash for Natalie Delamere to touch down, the successful conversion from

Lori Cramer gave them a two-point lead.



This game a push for the Fijiana to try hard for possession.

The ball was kept in the Warratahs territory as Fiji continued to miss opportunities from Warratahs strong defense.

But Naikore finally found way from a penetrating move to score Fiji’s fourth try.

Tahs women were only a few metres out in the 61st minute, and managed a try from Eva Karpani who touched down at the corner.

Down to 14 players after Captain Bitila Tawake was sent off with a yellow card, Fiji knew it needed a try to come out of the losing end and a bit of individual brilliance by Timaima Ravisa who broke through the Warratahs defense landed an unconverted try.

Drua Fullback Timaima Ravisa says this win will go down in history.

“Words cannot describe the feeling right now. Just want to thank the God almighty for his guidance, giving the team the courage and the love and helping us work together as a team. Like I said I am lost of words it is incredible to us.”

Fiji continued to dominate as Naikore goes for her hat-trick try after a series of passes put together by the attacking line.

Rokouno missed the conversion but Fiji sat at a comfortable 32-26 lead as pressure form the Tahs built up.

It was too late for the Waratahs women to redeem themselves as Fijiana sealed the deal creating history for the Drua.

Drua locks Jade Coates says the win is dedicated to the past players who set the platform for them.

“You know this has created a pathway for girls and women playing rugby in Fiji. We didn’t just play for us, we played for the past players that once took the field here, present players and past players and ur supporters and fans back in Fiji.”