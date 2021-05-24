Home

Rugby

Fijiana Drua acknowledges continuous support

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 24, 2022 12:39 pm
[Source: World Rugby]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua has now reaped its reward after months of sacrifice.

For Fijiana Drua Captain Bitila Tawake, with the pressure mounting on her to deliver results, winning the Super W title couldn’t have been any sweeter.

Tawake, a former national basketball rep, is someone who was also new to the sport, but her hard-hitting tackles on the field proved otherwise.

Tawake says it was the belief from the coaching staff, sponsors, and their families that kept them going.

She says their hard work has now paid off.

“It hasn’t been an easy three months, and our sponsors DEFAT, and Rugby Australia for giving us the opportunity to play against the best. The Waratahs team for giving us a good game, it wasn’t an easy game and our fans for coming to support us in the last two months.”

Tawake and the Fijiana side will now prepare for a test match against the Wallaroos on May 6 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane Australia.

