Fijiana denied semi-final spot

A strong second half performance by France denied Fijiana a place in the Langford 7s tournament.

France piled a 31-14 win over Fijiana in the first quarter-final this morning.

Fijiana started off well with two converted tries to Alowesi Nakoci and Reapi Uluinasau to lead 14-0.

Article continues after advertisement

A flying start by the Fijiana! Can’t keep Ulunisau out of the game#HSBC7s | #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/nLRBMyMDET — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 1, 2022

France finally hit the scoreboard following a nice team effort sending Chloe Pelle to the try-line.

Fiji led 14-5 at the breather.

The Tokyo Olympics Silver medalists took control in the second half, kicking deep into Fiji’s territory and forming a solid defensive wall that forced errors from the Fijians.

A scrambling attack from the Fijiana deep within their half saw a quick loose ball from Viniana Riwai which bounced in favour for France seeing Coralie Bertrand scoring their second.

A minute later they were in again through Jade Ulutule, after France’s big number eight Camille Grassineau fended off a number of Fijian defenders.

Grassineau bagged her double minutes later to secure France’s place in the semi-final.

Fijiana 7s has never progressed past the quarter-final in Canada.