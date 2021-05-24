Rugby
Fijiana denied semi-final spot
May 2, 2022 5:17 am
A strong second half performance by France denied Fijiana a place in the Langford 7s tournament.
France piled a 31-14 win over Fijiana in the first quarter-final this morning.
Fijiana started off well with two converted tries to Alowesi Nakoci and Reapi Uluinasau to lead 14-0.
France finally hit the scoreboard following a nice team effort sending Chloe Pelle to the try-line.
Fiji led 14-5 at the breather.
The Tokyo Olympics Silver medalists took control in the second half, kicking deep into Fiji’s territory and forming a solid defensive wall that forced errors from the Fijians.
A scrambling attack from the Fijiana deep within their half saw a quick loose ball from Viniana Riwai which bounced in favour for France seeing Coralie Bertrand scoring their second.
A minute later they were in again through Jade Ulutule, after France’s big number eight Camille Grassineau fended off a number of Fijian defenders.
Grassineau bagged her double minutes later to secure France’s place in the semi-final.
Fijiana 7s has never progressed past the quarter-final in Canada.
