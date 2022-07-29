Fijiana defence stands out in win

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fijiana has started its Commonwealth Games campaign with a 31-12 win over Scotland.

The side led 14-5 at half-time fending off a strong Scottish outfit.

Olympian Reapi Ulunisau scored a converted try in the third minute but celebrations were cut short as Scotland’s Shona Campbell managed to hit back with another try.

Vani Buleki crossed for Fiji’s second before the break after beating two defenders from deep inside her own half.

Playmaker Lavena Cavuru opened the second half with a try following some tenacious defence that rattled the Scotland players.

Scotland’s Rhonna Lloyd scored the side’s second try before Sesenieli Donu and Vinaina Riwai sealed the win for Fiji.

Fijiana will play South Africa next at 4.30am tomorrow morning.