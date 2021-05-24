Home

Rugby

Fijiana beats Olympic champs again

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 19, 2022 10:29 am
A last-minute try by Reapi Uluinasau saw the Fijiana 7s team edge the New Zealand 15-10 in a pulsating match at the FRU Mini 7s tournament.

A last-minute try by Reapi Uluinasau saw the Fijiana 7s team edge the New Zealand 15-10 in a pulsating match at the FRU Mini 7s tournament.

Heavy conditions played a big part in the match as it slowed the match down.

NZ got the first try through Mikaela Blyde before the Fijiana hit back through Alowesi Nakoci.

Both teams were locked in 5 all at the break.

In the second half, Lavenia Cavuru increased Fiji’s lead but a minute later Black Ferns co-captain Risi Pouri-Lane Leveled the scores.

But it was the hosts who had the last say through Reapi Uluinasau scoring under the sticks in a wonderful match.

Fiji has now beaten the Olympic Gold medalist 3 times during this tournament.

 

