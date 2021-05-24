Fijiana beats NZ 7s team again

Two first half tries and one in the second half was enough for the Fijiana 7s team to again beat the New Zealand women’s 7s team 17-10 at the FRU Mini 7s tournament.

It was the Black Ferns that started strongly as Jazmin Hotham got the first try.

However, the Fijiana side hit back, scoring two tries to Ana Naimasi and Vasiti Solikoviti.

In heavy conditions at Churchill Park, both teams found it a bit hard to hold onto the ball as crucial errors were made.

Fiji led 10-5 at the break.

In the second half, the Fijiana made sure they drew first blood and Reapi Uluinasau extended their lead with a converted try.

NZ tried to get back into the game however they only got a consolation try through Risi Pouri-Lane as the hooter sounded.

Fiji have now won two games as the competition continues tomorrow.