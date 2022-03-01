Home

Rugby

Fijiana beaten in fifth place semis

Talei Matairakula
May 2, 2022 8:30 am


Canada clawed its way back to defeat Fijiana 7s 26-19 in the fifth place semi-final of the Langford 7s tournament.

The home side scored first through Keyara Wardley after Lavena Cavuru was yellow carded for intentionally tapping the ball from a Canadian player’s hand.

Fijiana after a good two minutes pulled one back with an individual brilliance by Reapi Uluinasau.



Canada exploited Fijiana’s weak defence with Krissy Scurfield racing at the corner after spotting a space to score Canada’s second.

Cavuru after returning from the sin-bin showed her class and strength, pushing off the opposing defenders before offloading to Uluinasau for her double.

Canada led 14-12 at halftime.

Fiji started with a bang in the second spell with the lanky Sesenieli Donu scoring in the first minute of play.

With Fiji ahead by 19, Canada patiently build up, moving the ball around before releasing Florence Symonds to the try-line exposing Fiji’s weak defensive game.

Scurfield scored the last say with a try a minute into full-time.

Fiji had a chance to level the scores in the last minute but couldn’t hold on to possession after a desperate tackle by Olivia Apps.

