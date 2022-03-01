Fijiana beaten in fifth place semis

Canada clawed its way back to defeat Fijiana 7s 26-19 in the fifth place semi-final of the Langford 7s tournament.

The home side scored first through Keyara Wardley after Lavena Cavuru was yellow carded for intentionally tapping the ball from a Canadian player’s hand.

Fijiana after a good two minutes pulled one back with an individual brilliance by Reapi Uluinasau.

Who else but Reapi Ulunisau?! A quick step to create the space and she’s gone for the score for @fijirugby #HSBC7s | #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/WBBB7zNx4p — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 1, 2022

Canada exploited Fijiana’s weak defence with Krissy Scurfield racing at the corner after spotting a space to score Canada’s second.

“The wheels around the outside and the teenagers going to go in for @RugbyCanada” Pure speed by Krissy Scurfield for her second!#HSBC7s | #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/sLEHVcsW0G — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 1, 2022

Cavuru after returning from the sin-bin showed her class and strength, pushing off the opposing defenders before offloading to Uluinasau for her double.

Canada led 14-12 at halftime.

Fiji started with a bang in the second spell with the lanky Sesenieli Donu scoring in the first minute of play.

With Fiji ahead by 19, Canada patiently build up, moving the ball around before releasing Florence Symonds to the try-line exposing Fiji’s weak defensive game.

Scurfield scored the last say with a try a minute into full-time.

Fiji had a chance to level the scores in the last minute but couldn’t hold on to possession after a desperate tackle by Olivia Apps.