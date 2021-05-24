Fijiana beat Black Ferns 5 times in a row

The Fijiana 7s team has beaten the NZ Black Ferns 7s team five times in a row during the FRU Mini 7s tournament in Churchill Park.

Fiji edged the visitors 12-10 in their last game in Lautoka.

New Zealand started off strongly leading 10 nil with tries to Shiray Kaka and Jazmin Hotham.

However, after the break, Fiji never lost hope and continued to pressure NZ.

They finally got on the board through Sesenieli Donu to trail 5-10.

The Black Ferns had the chance to win the match but Ana Naimasi broke their hearts after a converted try.