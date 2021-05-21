Home

Fijiana 7s to potentially face Australia and New Zealand

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 27, 2021 12:56 pm
[Source: Supplied]

The Fijiana 7s team could potentially have a series of matches against the defending Olympic gold medalist Australia in the coming weeks.

This comes as plans are underway to have the national 7s teams travel to Australia for the Oceania tournament which will also include the host team.

Head Coach, Saiasi Fuli has confirmed they have been in camp for six weeks preparing for it:

Fuli says getting as much game-time as possible will be crucial for the Fijiana 7s side, with only a few weeks remaining for the Japan Olympic Games.

Fuli adds playing a champion team like New Zealand is never easy.

“Everything has to be aligned towards our prime objective and that is to train well and prepare well and compete well in the upcoming Oceania tournament in Australia and head to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.”

Just like Fiji, playing in Australia will be a testing ground for the Black Ferns even though they defeated Australia in last week’s Trans-Tasman 7s series.

“We have about three weeks in Taroga to train as a team and then we are off again to play against Aussie and potentially Fiji as well. And that’s when the campaign starts. We could potentially be away for 8 weeks but the girls.”

From Australia Team Fiji is expected to leave for Tokyo, Japan on the 8th of July for the Olympic Games.

