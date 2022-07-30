Fijiana 7s qualify to semis

[File Photo]

Fijiana 7s has qualified to the semi-final after taking down Australia 19-12 in its final pool match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The side tops pool B maintaining a strong 12-0 lead at half-time.

Captain Rusila Nagasau and Sesenieli Donu each scored a try in the first spell not giving a chance to the Australians.

Raijeli Daveua was instrumental in the game scoring in the second half after side-stepping three Australian defenders.

Australians tried to catch up with two extra tries in the second half but were unsuccessful as the full-time whistle blew.

Fiji’s semi-final match is yet to be confirmed.