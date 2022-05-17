Fijiana 7s moves camp

Fijiana 7s Team. [Source: Fiji Rugby Union]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team has now moved to Toulouse ahead of the tournament this weekend.

The side has been in overseas since their outing at the Langford 7s in Canada two weeks ago.

Our team has been training in France for the last fortnight and shift camp from Marcoussis to Toulouse for the tournament which starts on Friday.

The Fijiana is sixth on the overall standings with 45 points despite missing one tournament due to the pandemic.

The Fijiana takes on USA at 8:14pm on Friday in their first match followed by Australia at 4:06am on Saturday and South Africa at 8:14pm on the same day.

Meanwhile, the men’s side faces Kenya at 12:34am on Saturday before taking on Wales at 8:44am.

The Tevita Daugunu captained side will then meet hosts France at 12:34am on Sunday in its last group match.