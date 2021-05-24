Fijiana 7s for Commonwealth and World Cup

The Fijiana 7s team will now join Australia and New Zealand in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022.

This is after World Rugby confirmed that the rankings from the 2020/21 HSBC Sevens Series and 2019 Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship will be used to determine the men’s and women’s Oceania Rugby qualification.

The challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers to cancel a qualification tournament scheduled for April 2022.

Tonga joins Australia, Samoa, Fiji and New Zealand in the men’s event at the Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games rugby sevens competition will take place in Birmingham, England from July 29th to the 30th.

Cape Town in South Africa will host the sevens world cup on September 9th to 11th.