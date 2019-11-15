Fijiana 7s and 15’s reps in Suva women’s squad

A few 7s and 15s players have been named in the Suva Rugby Union women’s extended squad for the Skipper Cup competition this month.

Fijiana 7s winger Aluwesi Nakoci and newly recruits Silivia Tuiseisei and Doreen Narokete have raised their hands to join the squad.

Fijiana XV hooker Ada Dansey, Vika Matarugu, and veteran Mere Moto are also in the mix.

Head Coach Tavaita Rokowati says allowing for easy transition from 7s to 15s code and getting the players to blend in well are areas they are focusing on.

“Just learning how to play the 15s game. I know this is just the second year for us in Skipper and other tournaments. Most of the players, this will be their second year playing 15s, it’s a lot to take in and the focus in just making sure they go through that transition easily.”

Rokowati adds, with the cancellation of the World 7s Series, they are expecting more national 7s reps to join the Suva squad.

Suva will take on Nadroga in the opening round of the Skipper Cup on the 25th of this month at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park.