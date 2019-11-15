Fijiana 15s take vital steps ahead of RWC

The Fijiana 15s side is doing their homework early as they take vital steps ahead of the Rugby World Cup next year.

With the saying if there is no practice there is no glory, the Fijiana 15s are back on the field working and addressing key areas.

Captain Sereima Leweniqila says the side aims to build and improve on their performance.

“Just to pick up from where we left off last year. Just to get our set-pieces right as well as our defense.”

As rugby continues to evolve particularly amongst women, Leweniqila adds they are working to adapt themselves to fast-pace rugby.

“We just want to see how the pace is as well and how we are going to engage ourselves when we go against strong teams.”

The Fijiana 15s will be looking to test their test-pieces and review on areas they need to work on with their test matches against Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs in Australia.

Their two-match tour is scheduled on the 16th and 21st of this month.

Meanwhile, the Rugby World Cup is scheduled on September 18, next year in New Zealand.