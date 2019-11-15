Fijiana 15s ready to rumble

The Fijiana 15s have departed our shores early this morning to embark on their two-match tour in Australia this Sunday.

After a solid six weeks of training, the Fijiana will finally put their combinations and game strategies to a test.

Up against the Queensland Reds in their first match, Captain Sereima Leweniqila says they are expecting a tough encounter from the Super Women’s rugby competition finalist.

Leweniqila adds these matches will be a boost and good learning curve for the players.

Their first match kicks off this Sunday at 5 pm in Brisbane before they depart for Sydney in their second test match against the New South Wales Waratahs at 7.30pm next Friday.

Guiding the players to develop and showcase their talents, Coach Alifereti Doviderata says this two-match tour is one step ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.