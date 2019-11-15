Fijian XV to face Wallaroos in October

Talks are underway for a test match between the Fijiana XV and the Australian, Wallaroos in preparation for the 2021 World Cup.

Fiji Rugby Union is in discussions with Rugby Australia to have the match in October or November.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the final decisions will all be dependent on the when restrictions will be lifted.

“We are having discussions with Rugby Australia, on the possibility of the Fijian playing a few test matches against the Wallaroos sometime in October or November. But all that depends on the lifting of restrictions and travel restrictions and boarders and accordingly.”

The Wallaroos earlier announced three Tests for 2020, two against the Black Ferns and also a July clash with Canada.

Fijiana have qualified for the 2021 Rugby World Cup and also travelled to Australia earlier this year for exhibition games against the Waratahs and Reds women’s sides.