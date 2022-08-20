Fijian Warriors thrashes Manuma Samoa

The Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors demolished Manuma Samoa 60-10 in the first round of the Fiji Invitational Series at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The Samoans started out strong but Fiji came out better in all areas of play.

Some quick play from the Manuma Samoa side from the 22-metre line saw them maul through the tight Warriors defense, with number 8 Ailepata Lemalu diving over to put them first on the scoreboard.

Article continues after advertisement

It wasn’t long before the Fijian Warriors turned things around, dominating the scrum and the breakdown smothering the Samoan forwards.

The hosts found themselves camped in Samoa’s territory, with persistence which paid off.

Warriors number 8, Ilikimi Torosi crossed over in the corner to level the score at 5-all.

A penalty to Fiji saw scrum-half Simione Kuruvoli put them into a 8-5 lead.

The Fijians were clinical in the restart and it wasn’t long before they were over again for another try to Joji Kunavula, who scooped up the ball from near the tryline, stretching over to extend their lead to 15 -5.

Atmosphere at the Fiji Warriors vs Manuma Samoa pic.twitter.com/MUaxw34Eo3 — FBC News Fiji (@FBC_News) August 27, 2022

Former Queen Victoria School Paul Dolokoto jotted another try just before halftime to end the first half 22-5.

The Warriors ran riot in the second half with captain courageous Tevita Ikanivere scoring a double right at the kick-off.

Within minutes Fiji found their way to the tryline again, but this time it was through Peni Kadralevu.

Samoa replied way late into the game to Paul Faalogo, but it wasn’t enough as Fiji took charge of the second-half.

Ikanivere and Kunavula scored two tries each, and with Jack Volavola and Michael Naitokani ending the game in Fiji’s favour.