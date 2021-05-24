Fijian Warriors out to earn game time

The Fijian Warriors side is ready for the much-anticipated clash against the Fiji Under-20 today at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Players from both sides are mostly from the Fiji Rugby High-Performance Unit who haven’t had any international exposure for the last two years.

Fijian Warriors Coach, Kele Leawere says competitive rugby will be crucial for these players, so the management can know the status of the teams.

“It’s a big task for them to come up to that level and we have a few young players as well. The boys are ready and this game is important, they’ve been in lockdown for quite a while so them putting on that boots and running out will be very important for that growth.”

It will be a two-match series, one today and the other on Thursday.

The main match will be played at 2.30pm.