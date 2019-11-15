Fijian trio starts again for Rebels

Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani and Wallabies duo Isi Naisarani and Marika Koroibete have all been named again in the Rebels starting fifteen.

The trio has been named for this Friday’s Super Rugby clash against the Brumbies.

Here is your team to face Brumbies in Canberra this Friday night!

The trio featured in last week’s 27-36 loss to the Sunwolves in Japan and will be desperate for their first win of 2020.

Coach Wessels spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of his business trip to the nation's capital on Friday

The Brumbies, on the other hand, have lost their past four matches against the Rebels but are on a near-record winning streak at their home ground, GIO Stadium.

Tevita Kuridrani and Rob Valetini are starting for the Brumbies with coach Dan McKellar sticking to his same fifteen that started in last week’s win against the Reds.

The Brumbies host the Rebels at 8:15pm on Friday but the first match will at 6:05pm when the Highlanders play the Sharks.

On Saturday the Chiefs meet the Crusaders at 6:05pm followed by the Waratahs and Blues match at 8:15pm.

There will be three games on Sunday starting with the Lions and Reds clash at 1:05am before the Stormers takes on the Bulls and 3:15am and Jaguares will host the Hurricanes at 9:15am