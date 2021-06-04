Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
35 new cases emerge from Suva Nausori containment zone|37 percent of targeted population receive first dose|Practicing COVID-19 measures can save lives|Patients at CWM Hospital closely monitored|We facing difficult times but Fiji is priority: Dr Fong|RFMF will continue to assist Health Ministry|Businesses to take responsibility of their premises|Make a Difference Fiji assists 468 families in Navua|Erosion threatens coastal communities|Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong|COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry|Vaccination in Ba concludes|34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours|Reopening of some businesses a sigh of relief|Post Fiji diversifies services|NGO provides grocery and baby packs|Statements by Tabuya and Rasova wrong and we want them to apologise: RFMF Commander|Parliament passes laws against COVID-19 breaches|28 new COVID-19 cases|Police officers need to follow social media policy|Ministry identifies FEMAT facility location|COVID positive frontliners not part of health response|Fiji receives additional 10,000 vaccines|Economic downturn needs to be mitigated says PM|Over 200,000 assistance applications received yesterday|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Fijian speedster scores as Crusaders edge Force

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 4, 2021 9:45 pm
[Source: Crusaders]

Fijian speedster Manasa Mataele scored a try to help the Crusaders edge the Western Force 29-21.

Mataele scored in the 15th minute to put the Crusaders back in the game after the Western Force took an early 7-nil lead to Toni Pulu.

Leveled at 7-all after Mataele dived over, Will Jordan put them in the lead with an unconverted try at the 21st minute.

Article continues after advertisement

Whetukamokamo Douglas stretched their lead to 17 before the Force hit back with a converted try to Ollie Callan.

Sione Havili smashed his way over the tryline at the halftime mark to make sure the Crusaders take a healthy 24-14 lead at halftime.

The Crusaders recovered from a sloppy start at the second half as the backs led the pack with a rolling maul, this created enough space for Jordan to run free and get his double.

Trent Robertson side maintained the 29-14 lead with good defense as the Force built on their attack.

It wasn’t until the 80th minute that the Force found their luck, they turned the ball over and counter-attack down to halfway.

Kyle Godwin spoted an empty space forward and boots the ball high for Jordan Olowofela to speed through the tryline.

The try brought the scoreline to 21-29 in favor of the Crusaders but they fell short of a bonus-point victory.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.