Fijian speedster scores as Crusaders edge Force

Fijian speedster Manasa Mataele scored a try to help the Crusaders edge the Western Force 29-21.

Mataele scored in the 15th minute to put the Crusaders back in the game after the Western Force took an early 7-nil lead to Toni Pulu.

Leveled at 7-all after Mataele dived over, Will Jordan put them in the lead with an unconverted try at the 21st minute.

Whetukamokamo Douglas stretched their lead to 17 before the Force hit back with a converted try to Ollie Callan.

Sione Havili smashed his way over the tryline at the halftime mark to make sure the Crusaders take a healthy 24-14 lead at halftime.

The Crusaders recovered from a sloppy start at the second half as the backs led the pack with a rolling maul, this created enough space for Jordan to run free and get his double.

Trent Robertson side maintained the 29-14 lead with good defense as the Force built on their attack.

It wasn’t until the 80th minute that the Force found their luck, they turned the ball over and counter-attack down to halfway.

Kyle Godwin spoted an empty space forward and boots the ball high for Jordan Olowofela to speed through the tryline.

The try brought the scoreline to 21-29 in favor of the Crusaders but they fell short of a bonus-point victory.