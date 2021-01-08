Rugby
Fijian powerhouse Semi Radradra scores try of the day
January 10, 2021 9:28 am
Bristol’s Fijian powerhouse Semi Radradra continued his dominance in the Gallagher Premiership after the Bears beat Exeter Chiefs 20-7 this morning.
The decisive moment came with 11 minutes left on the clock when Radradra stormed unstoppably on to a short pass to score the last try of the match, the day’s signature try.
Harry Randall’s first-half try gave the Bears the lead but Jonny Hill answered back before the break for the Chiefs.
The dominant Bristol’s defensive performance in the second-half and Radradra try secured the victory for Pat Lam’s side.
Bristol now sits top of the pile having inflicted the Chiefs’ second league defeat in consecutive weekends.
