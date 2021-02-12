Fijian PLS workers make history in NSW tournament

Nine Fijian Pacific Labour Scheme workers were part of Singleton Bulls rugby team that defeated Hamilton 28-14 in the final match of the Mick ‘Whale’ Curry Sevens tournament.

The Fijians boosted the Bulls line-up with Mosese Tuiwainikai, as their new assistant coach in Charleston, New South Wales last week.

The sevens tournament featured teams from across the Hunter and Sydney using the competition as pre-season training.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says the Fijian boys made an impact in the community and playing the game they love as well.

Australia has opened its borders to 350 Fijian workers who have departed Fiji in the last three months.

More Fijian workers are expected to leave for Australia in the coming weeks.