Fijian makes Kenya’s extended squad

A Fijian has been rewarded for his efforts in the last few years after being named in Kenya’s national extended rugby squad.

Jone Kubu is part of the Kenya Simbas extended squad named last week to prepare for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers in July.

According to World Rugby residency rules, Kubu, who has been in Kenya for the past five years playing for Kabras Sugar RFC, is eligible to play for the Simbas having met the minimum requirement for three years.

The Star reports, Kubu has played an integral part in the rise of Kabras and played a pivotal role when they won the Kenya Cup in 2016 after beating Impala.

Kubu was also part of the side that defeated Impala in 2019 to win the Enterprise Cup.

Head coach, Paul Odera has called up 102 players to start virtual training before the World Cup qualifiers against Zambia and Senegal in July

The squad will undergo a series of assessment tests after which the team will be narrowed down to 50 players before the final 30 players who will be announced to compete in this year’s Rugby Africa Cup.

[Source:The Star]