Fijian Latui to undergo intensive training programs

The Fijian Latui are working all grounds to get them ready for the Global Rapid Rugby next month.

Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says training will begin to intensify as they move closer to the tournament.

The final 33 member squad will be announced on Thursday with the side expected to march into camp next Wednesday.

“Next week is a three-day camp and after that, we’ve got three weeks to lift our training program, the intensity of the training and by the 14th of March the team will be ready to play their first game.”

Seruvakula adds the three-day camp will involve medical check-ups and tests for players.

The Fijian Latui’s first game will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva against the China Lions on the 14th of next month.