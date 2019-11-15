Home

Fijian Latui team named for Global Rapid Rugby competition

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 11, 2020 4:47 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fijian Latui Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has named a strong squad ahead of the Global Rapid Rugby competition next month.

Given the talent pool in the squad, Seruvakula says there is strong competition for various positions in the team.

He adds this was his biggest challenge as he sought to select the best players for the competition.

Young players who are expected to stamp their mark include Jiuta Wainiqolo, Caleb Muntz and Tevita Ikanivere.

The side will be banking on the experience of Flying Fijians Joeli Veitayaki, Eremasi Radrodro and Serupepeli Vularika who are set to guide the team through.

Other renowned players in the squad include Suva players Apisalome Vota and John Stewart.

The Fijian Latui will march into camp on Wednesday to prepare for their opening match against China Lions on the 14th of March at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

