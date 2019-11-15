Fijian Latui ready for first challenge

The Fijian Latui are up and ready to take on their first Global Rapid Rugby match against the China Lions tomorrow.

The team have been through two months of an intensive training program that will hopefully make an impact in their campaign opener.

After the trial season last year, Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says they are hopeful for a change this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“The week has been great we have prepared well, the process that we are trying to do better every day when we’re coming to training and its gonna be a very interesting game, we’re playing against a champion from New Zealand so that’s good for us to lift up the standard of our rugby”.

The Fijian Latui host the China Lions at 6.30pm tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.