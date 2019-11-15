Home

Fijian Latui players stay up to par with training

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 13, 2020 12:50 pm

The Fijian Latui Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has commended his players who have been keeping up to par with their individual training amid the COVID-19 crises.

With the Domestic rugby calendar being upended this year,  the Fiji Rugby Union has laid out their training program for players to follow through to be ready once the competition commences.

Seruvakula says this is an opportunity for coaches and players to sharpen up their rugby caliber, as they conduct their individual training.

“It’s been a good turnout for a lot of players doing their own video and they have been sending it every day. That is how I monitor my players in the national level and everyday there is a new training schedule and they have been doing that. For the force with the police and the military when they have time off from work they do. In a day I receive 10 videos.”

The introduction of FRU Development online coaching and skills content is also a major boost providing coaches and players the most needed resources.

